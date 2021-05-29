Djokovic wins his 83rd title at home

Serbian Novak Djokovic, world tennis number one, won the 83rd title of his career on the ATP circuit in his hometown, beating Slovak left-hander Alex Molcan 6-4 6-3 in Belgrade on the eve of the start of Roland Garros.

In his second consecutive clay court final, after losing to Spaniard Rafael Nadal at the 1000 Masters in Rome, Djokovic found no great opposition at number 255 in the world rankings, which he defeated in less than an hour and a half.

Djokovic thus achieved his third title in Belgrade, where he had previously won in 2009 and 2011, and now he will travel to Paris to play the Roland Garros tournament, where he could meet Nadal in the semifinals.

The 23-year-old Molcan, coming from the qualifiers, had not won a single match on the ATP circuit prior to this tournament.