Djokovic will play the Mallorca tournament in doubles mode

Novak Djokovic has confirmed the rumors that placed him disputing the ATP 250 Mallorca Championship 2021, but he has done it in a special and unexpected way. The current world No. 1 will only compete in doubles, in order to gain competitive rhythm and not wear out in the week leading up to Wimbledon 2021. It is still unknown who will be his partner on the track, but the Serbian wants the week to be rich in trainings to get to London in top shape. In addition, he will participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new center court, which will be on Friday, June 18, and his coach, Goran ivanisevic, will play a game of legends against Tommy Haas. In the individual box, Dominic Thiem, Pablo Carreño and Casper Ruud will be the great incentives.