Djokovic will play the doubles tournament of the ATP 250 in Mallorca

06/15/2021 at 12:56 PM CEST

Novak Djokovic He will land this Thursday in Mallorca with the intention of getting the best possible preparation on grass for the highlight of this turf tour that will be Wimbledon.

Serbian has decided to prepare one of the most important events of the season on the tennis calendar on the courts of the Mallorca Country Club since these have been specially built with the same grass as the London Grand Slam. The Serbian will be accompanied by his entire technical team, led by another champion at the All England Club as is Goran ivanisevic.

The current number 1 in the ATP ranking will take advantage of the perfect conditions in Mallorca not only to train, but will also participate in the doubles competition of the Mallorca Championships (which has a total prize money of 783,655 euros). The Serbian has decided to accept the invitation that the tournament director himself, Toni Nadal, he had offered.

What’s more, Djokovic He will also attend the grand opening of the new Center Court of the Mallorca Country Club next Friday, June 18. The highlight of this event will be the “legends match” between the coach of Djokovic, Goran ivanisevic, and the former world number 2, Tommy haas. Novak Djokovic will join the celebration and participate in the event.

Next to ‘Nole‘, another Grand Slam champion will participate in the Mallorca Championships such as the Austrian Dominic Thiem. The 2020 US Open champion leads a powerful singles draw, including one of the most prominent Next Gen on the circuit such as the Norwegian Casper ruud, to russian Karen khachanov or the spanish Pablo Carreño Y Feliciano lopez.

“We are very happy that Novak Djokovic Start your preparation for the highlight of the season which will be Wimbledon at the Mallorca Championships. After the intense weeks at Roland Garros, with many exhausting matches, he will focus in the coming days on training at the Mallorca Country Club, but will also contribute to giving prominence to the tournament by participating in the doubles competition. Have another top-tier star like Dominic Thiem, which last September celebrated its greatest success by winning the US Open in New York, is also a great honor for our tournament and our new club, “he says. Edwin weindorfer, CEO of the company promoting the event, the e | motion group.