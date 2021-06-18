Djokovic will play an exhibition match with Feliciano López in Mallorca

Novak Djokovic will be a fundamental part of the inauguration event of the facilities in which the ATP 250 Mallorca Championship 2021. It was planned that Goran Ivanisevic and Tommy Haas They will play an exhibition match, something that remains on the agenda, but has been reinforced by the opportunity to see Novak Djokovic on the court. The elimination in Queen’s of Feliciano lopez makes the Spanish tennis player go to measure forces with the Serbian this afternoon, in what will constitute a great preparation for both.

SHOW MATCH Novak Djokovic & Feliciano Lopez June 18

From 18:30



Mallorca Championships June 18, 2021