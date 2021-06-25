Djokovic will not play the doubles final due to Gómez-Herrera’s injury

06/24/2021 at 9:34 PM CEST

The duo formed by Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number one tennis player, and Carlos Gómez-Herrera Will not contest the final of the Mallorca ATP Championships due to an ankle injury of the Spanish.

Djokovic and Gómez-Herrera had qualified for the final after defeating Austrian Oliver Marach and Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi on Thursday in two sets by 6-3 and 7-6 (3).

The organization of the Balearic tournament has reported that the second semifinal that will be played by Italian Simone Bolelli and Argentine Máximo González, fourth-seeded, against New Zealander Marcus Daniell and Austrian Philipp Oswald, second, It will be played this Saturday and will finally define the doubles champion in the absence of Djokovic and Gómez Herrera.