Djokovic will not play in Madrid

04/28/2021 at 3:10 PM CEST

EFE

Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number one, will not play the Mutua Madrid Openorganizers reported Wednesday. “I’m sorry I can’t travel to Madrid this year and meet all my fans there,” he said. Djokovic by announcing your resignation.

“It’s been two years, a long time,” he commented on his last appearance in Madrid. “Hope to see you all next year.”he added. Djokovic He was going to play in the Magic Box after being eliminated last week in the semi-finals of the Belgrade tournament against the Russian Aslan karatsev, 28 of the ranking, in three sets.

He had previously lost in the round of 16 of Monte Carlo against the British Daniel evans, 33 in the world. This was his first competition since winning the Australian Open in February.

The absence of Djokovic leave the spanish Rafael Nadal as the top favorite in Madrid of the men’s team, whose matches will begin to be played this Sunday.