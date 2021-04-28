Djokovic will not play in Madrid

Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number one, will not play the Mutua Madrid Openorganizers reported Wednesday.

“I’m sorry I can’t travel to Madrid this year and meet all my fans there”Djokovic said when announcing his resignation.

“It’s been two years, a long time,” he commented on his last appearance in Madrid. “I hope to see you all next year,” he added.

Djokovic was going to play in the Magic Box after being eliminated last week in the semifinals of the Belgrade tournament against Russian Aslan Karatsev, 28 in the ranking, in three sets.

Previously he had lost in the round of 16 in Monte Carlo against the British Daniel Evans, 33 of the world. This was his first competition since winning the Australian Open in February.

The absence of Djokovic leaves the Spanish Rafael Nadal as the top favorite in Madrid of the men’s team, whose matches will begin to be played this Sunday.