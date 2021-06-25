Djokovic will go to Tokyo 2020

Nole to Japan? So it seems. According to the Serbian media, Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one, will participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which will take place from July 23 to August 8. He is currently contesting the doubles at the ATP 250 in Mallorca, adapting to the grass ahead of Wimbledon.

“Novak has confirmed his desire to perform at the Olympics“stated the sports daily Sportski Zurnal. In addition, reinforcing its version, it announced that Djokovic it is part of the list that the National Tennis Association (TSS) sent to the Serbian Olympic Committee.

Djokovic is located in Mallorca.

Already in February 2020, before the rescheduling of the Games due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nole had expressed his desire to participate in Tokyo. “The objectives are the Grand Slam and the Olympic Games (…). In 2008 in Beijing I won the bronze and perhaps the time has come for another medal. I will prepare as best as possible to give it my all”, had assured.

The current winner of Roland Garros he will seek to win the first gold medal of his career. In 2008, he had achieved the bronze medal in Beijing. In London 2012, Juan Martín del Potro won him third place. The same Argentine beat him again in Rio 2016, this time in his debut. The tandilense stayed with the silver one.

Djokovic, champion of Roland Garros a few days ago.

Djokovic has been having a great season. He won the two Grand Slam he has played so far, the Australian Open and Roland Garros. Starting next Monday he will try to get Wimbledon and in August the US Open. If he won the four Grand Slam and the gold medal in Tokyo, Nole will achieve the “Golden Slam”, an honorable mention that only the German tennis player Steffi Graf got in 1988.

