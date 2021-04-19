Djokovic will debut against the winner of the Kwon-Carballés

04/19/2021 at 11:55 PM CEST

The ATP 250 tournament in Belgrade started this Monday with the first matches of the main draw, in which Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number one and creator of the championship, starts as the top seed and will debut in the second round against the winner of the duel between the Korean Kwon Soonwoo and the Spanish Roberto Carballés, which was re-caught after falling in the previous phase.

The Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo beat Carballés by 7-6 (6) and 6-4 in one of the finals of the preliminary phase, but the Spanish ended up being played by a loss and this Tuesday he will face Kwon in search of meeting with Djokovic . The Argentine will face Australian Alexei Popyrin in the first round.

The day of this Monday began with the defeat of Argentine Federico Coria (6-4 and 6-0) against Serbian Nikola Milojevic, who will face in the second round the winner of the match between Serbian Filip Krajinovic, fifth top seed, and Italian Stefano Travaglia.

The Italian Marco Cecchinato beat the Serbian Viktor Troicki, invited by the organization, 6-1 and 6-4, and will face his compatriot Matteo Berretini, seed number two of the tournament.

Australian John Millman won a hard-earned 7-5, 6-4 victory over Serbian Danilo Petrovic and will face off in the second round against the winner of the match between Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas and Finn Emil Ruusuvuori on Tuesday.

The tournament, which has up to seven Serbian tennis players, has the last-minute casualties of Austrian Dominic Thiem and Frenchman Gaël Monfils, numbers 4 and 15 of the ATP ranking.