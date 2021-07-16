Djokovic will be at the Games

Novak Djokovic, world number one and winner of the Roland Garros and Wimbledon Grand Slams, announced that he will participate in the Tokyo Olympics, where will not be his two great rivals, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, who resigned from the appointment.

The announcement was made through his Twitter account, where he showed a video of a call with a child. “I can’t disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight to Tokyo and will be joining with pride. “

Nole celebrates before Berrettini.

Look also

He added: “I am very proud to pack for Tokyo and join our national team in the fight for the brightest medals in the Olympic arenas. For me, playing for Serbia has always been a special joy and motivation and I will do my best. to make everyone happy. Come on. “

Nole, after winning Wimbledon, had questioned his participation. “My plan was always to go to the Olympics. But right now I am somewhat ambivalent. Something like 50-50, from what I found out these last days,” had been his statement.

Look also

The 34-year-old Djokovic will seek gold in a men’s singles draw with several casualties. Besides Federer or Nadal, Austrian Dominic Thiem and Australian Nick Kyrgios also announced that they will not participate.

Nole champion at Wimbledon.

The Japanese authorities apply drastic sanitary measures for the Olympic Games, which begin on July 23, to prevent Covid-19. Almost all the competitions will be without public and the athletes, subjected to a strict quarantine, are not allowed to go with their families.

It’s gonna be golden

Nole is well positioned to win the Golden Slam (full of four Grand Slams and an Olympic medal in the same year). After the Games, you will have the US Open, which kicks off on August 30. Remember: in 2020 he was disqualified for a hit to a linesman.

Never has a man achieved such a thing. In women, the German Steffi Graf in 1988.

Nole with the trophy at Wimbledon.

Djokovic won a bronze medal in singles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he was defeated in the semifinals by Nadal, who went on to gold. In the duel for the bronze, the Serbian beat the American James Blake.

In London 2012 he was the standard-bearer for Serbia at the opening ceremony, but lost again in the semifinals, this time to Britain’s Andy Murray. In the match for the bronze he was defeated that time, by Juan Martín Del Potro.

Del Potro himself eliminated him four years later in the first round of the Rio 2016 Games tournament.

The title at Wimbledon is the twentieth of the Grand Slam in his entire career, which allowed him to reach the record that until now Federer and Nadal shared.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE