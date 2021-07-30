Djokovic will also not fight for Olympic gold in mixed doubles

If he didn’t get it in the singles, he didn’t do it in the mixed doubles either. Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and his compatriot Nina stojanovic fell to the Russian couple formed by Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev by 7-6 (4) and 7-5 in one hour and 46 minutes of play, in a match where the Russian duo were more solid than the Balkan couple at the peak of the match. It will be a completely Russian final, since his rival in the final will be the couple formed by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev, that in the semifinals defeated the Australians Ashleigh Barty and John Peers by 5-7, 6-4 and 13-11.