Djokovic will also fight for the medals in the mixed doubles

If you already have practically everything to be able to win the gold medal in singles, Novak Djokovic wants more. The Serbian in addition to advancing to the semifinals in his modality, also did it in the mixed doubles with his compatriot Nina Stojanovic. The Balkan couple defeated the Germans Laura Siegemund and Kevin Krawietz by a resounding 6-1 and 6-2 in one hour and 12 minutes of play, in a match where the Serbian duo dominated from start to finish. They will seek a place in the final against Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina. The other semifinal will face Ashleigh Barty and John Peers vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev.