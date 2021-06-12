Djokovic: when is the Roland Garros final?

Roland Garros is about to have a new champion. From one side Novak Djokovic, world number one, who defeated Nadal and wants to get his second French Open. Of the other, Stefanos Tsitsipas, a young sensation who will make his debut in a Grand Slam definition after eliminating Zverev.

Djokovic and Tsitsipas meet again. Photo: AP.

WHEN IS THE ROLAND GARROS FINAL PLAYED?

The match will start this Sunday at 10 (Argentina time). It will be played at Court Philippe Chatrier with the presence of 5 thousand spectators. The duel can be seen on the screen of ESPN, but you will also be able to follow minute by minute by Ole.

DJOKOVIC’S PATH TO THE FINAL

Novak will dispute his fifth end in the Parisian brick dust. He was present in the last edition, in which he fell precisely against Rafael Nadal. Now he wants to repeat his feat of 2016, and have his second title at the French Open.

The Serbian showed a very high level in the semi, leaving everything on the court and recovering after a very adverse first set. The Spanish stayed with the first for 6-3, but the 1st in the world did not lower his arms and won three in a row, for 6-3, 7-6 and 6-2. A great game that lived up to expectations, and lasted four hours and 11 minutes.

The best of a semi cool

Djokovic eliminated Nadal

Djokovic celebrating his ticket to the final. Photo: ..

Djokovic is the only player to have beaten the Spanish twice in the French tournament (2015 and 2021), and widened his difference in the history, which now goes 30-28. Nole will play his 29th Grand Slam final, in which he has a record of 18-10. If he wins, he will be one of the leadership shared by Rafa and Roger Federer (twenty).

TSITSIPAS ‘PATH TO THE FINAL

The 22-year-old Greek broke his losing streak in the semifinals (he had lost three in a row at Roland Garros) and managed to qualify for the first time in his career to a Grand Slam final, being also the first in the history of the Hellenic country. In addition, he is the youngest to reach the final of the French championship since Andy Murray in 2010.

Tsitsipas reached her first final. Photo: ..

Stefanos beat German in five sets Alexander Zverev in the semis, winning by 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 and 6-3 in a great game that lasted three hours and 37 minutes. Now he goes in search of the epic.

His season has been amazing: it is the player with the most wins on the circuit this year with a track record of 39-8 and in brick dust with a 22-3.

DJOKOVIC AND TSITSIPAS HEAD TO HEAD

They already faced each other seven times, now they cross again, but this time the glory of Paris is at stake. In the history, the Balkan dominates with an important difference: he won five and lost two. This year they already saw each other once. It was for the quarterfinals of Rome Masters 1000, and Novak stayed with the duel 4-6, 7-5 and 7-5. In addition, of those clashes they have already played two finals, and the one born in Athens ended up empty-handed in both (Dubai and Madrid Masters 1000).

Djokovic already beat the Greek in two finals. Photo: ..

