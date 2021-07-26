Djokovic wants everything: he scored in the mixed doubles

Novak Djokovic He traveled to Tokyo determined to take all the possible medals. The Serbian, who is in search of the Golden Slam and who is in the third round of the singles tournament of the Olympic Games, is noted in the Mixed Doubles Entry List with his compatriot Nina Stojanovic.

At the moment there are no Spanish couples (they could sign up at the last minute -there is time until tomorrow- Paula Badosa with Pablo Carreño, as reported Brand) and in Latin America the presence of Horacio Zeballos with Nadia Podoroska. Other pairs to consider: Tsitsipas / Sakkari, Mahut / Mladenovic and Ram / Mattek-Sands.