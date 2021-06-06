Djokovic walked past

Serbian Novak Djokovic, number one in the world rankings, had no problems to beat Lithuanian Ricarda Berankis (93rd) in straight sets this Saturday and advance to the round of 16 at Roland Garros for the twelfth consecutive time, the only Grand Slam tournament that he has won in a single opportunity, in 2016. It was literally a walk from Nole, who won 6-1, 6-4 and 6-1 in 1 hour and 32 minutes and now he will be measured Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti (76th) for the pass to the quarterfinals.

Djokovic crushed Lithuanian Berankis and went to the last 16.

“It may have seemed simple, but it was not. It was less hot today than Thursday, so the ball bounced less. But I knew how to adapt,” summed up the Serbian.

Djokovic, finalist last year, With this triumph and the consequent classification to the second round, the streak of Rafael Nadal (3rd) and Roger Federer (8th) broke, who had managed to get into that instance 11 times in a row between 2005 and 2015.

Look also

At 34 years old, Djokovic aims for 19th Grand Slam title. To do this, he must first beat the Italian promise Lorenzo Musetti, 19, on Monday.

In theory, the winner of the round of 16 duel between Djokovic and Musetti could face Federer for a place in the semifinals. The Swiss (8th) will play his 3rd round match this Saturday against German Dominik Koepfer (59th).

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE