Serbian Novak Djokovic, number one in world tennis, has undergone a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Belgrade from Zadar, where the final of the Adria Tou charity tournament was canceled on Sunday after testing positive for one of the participants, the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

06/22/2020

On at 15:24

CEST

.

SAccording to the Serbian sports portal SportklubIn addition to Djokovic, all the members of the tennis player’s family who accompanied him in Zadar were tested and are awaiting the results.

Dimitrov played on Saturday against Croatian Borna Coric in the second stage of the aforementioned competition, organized by Djokovic, but canceled the rest of the games after feeling bad and with a fever, and on Sunday reported that he was infected.

Last night, after the final, which was to be played between Djokovic and Russia’s Andrej Rublev, was canceled, more than twenty people who were in contact with Dimitrov were tested and three tested positive.

They are the tennis player Coric and the coaches of Djokovic and Dimitrov, Marco Panichi and Cristian Groh, respectively.

Technicians Marko Paniki and Kristijan Groh, The world’s number one tennis coaches, Serbian Novak Djokovic, and Bulgarian Grigov Dimitrov, respectively, are the two coaches who have tested positive for coronavirus tests.

This was stated by the organizers of the Adria Tour tournament in a statement broadcast on regional television N1, shortly after it was reported that in addition to the tennis players Borna Coric and Grigor Dmitrov, there were two coaches infected with COVID-19 during the aforementioned tournament in the Croatian city of Zadar, the end of which was suspended on Sunday after the case of Dimitrov became known.

More than twenty Adria Tour participants underwent tests on Sunday of coronavirus after the contagion of the Bulgarian tennis player was detected. The results revealed infections in three of them, which are Coric and the two mentioned trainers, while the rest were negative.

“The three will remain in quarantine in Zadar and will follow all the instructions and recommendations of the competent medical authorities,” although they may return home if they fail in new tests that will be carried out within five days, the organizing team reported.

The first stage of the Adria Tour was played in Belgrade from June 12 to 14 with the presence of the public and little respect for the recommended distance to avoid the spread of the virus, which sparked criticism against Djokovic and the organizers of the event.

The players had given negative in two separate tests to which they were submitted before the Belgrade tournament.

The Adria Tour was scheduled to continue in Banja Luka (Bosnia) on July 3 and 4, to conclude on July 5 in Sarajevo.