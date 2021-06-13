Djokovic – Tsitsipás odds: Who is the favorite to win Roland Garros?

06/12/2021 at 8:55 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

After one more chapter of the historical rivalry between Novak Djokovic Y Rafael Nadal, the Serbian has prevailed and, together with Stefanos Tsitsipás, you will be prepared to fulfill your responsibilities with the final of Roland Garros tomorrow.

Thus, unlike his encounter with the manacorí, ‘Nole’ is emerging as the favorite to win the French Open, being that the bookmakers quote their victory at 1.28. On the opposite side, the consecration of the Greek is valued at 3.6 euros per euro investedSo, despite the a priori favoritism of the Balkan, the estimates are close.

On the other hand, it is imperative to emphasize that Djokovic and Tsitsipás have met seven times between 2018 and 2021, with 5 victories for the first of those mentioned and 2 for the second. Nevertheless, Djokovic accumulates four consecutive conquests over his opponent, and this is a fact that, together with having surpassed the main candidate to win the competition, defines him as the new greatest contender for victory.

Novak Djokovic Y Stefanos Tsitsipás, we remember, they will face the Sunday June 13, the day in which we will discover who will finally be the champion of the French Open.