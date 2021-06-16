Djokovic, the richest tennis player in the world

Novak Djokovic continues to make history in the world of tennis and, after giving the hit with Rafael Nadal, the king of Roland Garros, the Serbian turned a great game against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th) by 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4, and champion was consecrated for the second time in Parisian lands. A) Yes, added his 19th Grand Slam title and it was one of the brand they share Rafael Nadal Y Roger Federer.

But that’s not the only reason Nole has to celebrate. With his conquest at Roland Garros, a financial prize of 1,400,000 euros was guaranteed. And while the sum is 200,000 euros less than last season’s winner from the pandemic, Djokovic still reached a new record in this regard.

As it explains Registered Marketing In a detailed report, with that amount achieved at Roland Garros, the number 1 in the world ranking reached a millionaire figure so far in his professional career and became the richest tennis player in history. In total sum 123,688,000 euros, surpassing the 107,512,000 of Federer and the 103,165,000 of Nadal.

It should be noted that the millionaire figures they emerge from the awards won by the three successful tennis players throughout their careers. Because if we focus on annul economic earnings, which also includes advertising revenue, Federer is still No. 1.

“Last year Forbes magazine published which were the highest paid tennis players of 2020. For the 15th consecutive year, the leader of the ranking was Federer with 87,700,000 euros. The Swiss earned more than 95% of his income off the pitch last year, especially after parting ways with Nike and signing a contract for 247,700,000 euros for 10 years with Uniqlo in 2018, “Registered Marketing reported.

To close, add: “A step further back was Djokovic with 36,800,000 euros. 72% of their income was from endorsements and appearance fees. The agreement he signed with Lacoste in 2018 (24,700,000 euros for 5 years), Peugeot, Learjet and Audermars Pigue have kept him in the Top 5 of the highest paid tennis players in the world in 2020. “

