Djokovic tames Shapovalov towards his seventh final

07/09/2021 at 9:03 PM CEST

.

Serbian Novak Djokovic He is already one step away from being the tennis player with the most Grand Slam along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Only one victory separates him from equaling at Olympus after taming the Canadian Denis Shapovalov by 7-6 (3), 7-5 and 7-5.

The one from Belgrade will dispute the seventh end of his career at the All England Club, in pursuit of the sixth title. Only Andy Murray prevented him from being champion in 2013. The rest, all titles, including the last two editions and the last 20 games, the best streak of his career at Wimbledon.

He has earned the right to fight for his twentieth large after another splendid performance before a Shapovalov unable to convert their chances. The Canadian threatened to put Djokovic in trouble, who has not lost a set since the first round, but shrunk each time.

He came to serve to take the first set and with 5-4 30-30 he missed a very easy right in the middle of the court. There you saw the seams of a Shapovalov who threw in that mid-game failure. Condemned not to seal the set, he ended up delivering it in the tiebreaker, but things did not improve in the second set.

The fault still hung in his head and his hand trembled when he could go in to kill. In two consecutive serves by Djokovic he had five break balls, including a 0-40. It did not convert any.

The first time Djokovic had, the set went to Serbia with a lackluster double fault from Shapovalov. It was the constant in a game in which Djokovic took the defensive mode to dismantle the Canadian, who needed the game of his life to win his first Grand Slam semifinals. No matter the pressure or the nerves, Shapovalov did not come out of the locker room defeated, but he was shrinking every time he could make history.

Their 36 unforced errors also didn’t help tip a Djokovic who already feels the best. Two days away from equaling the best record in tennis history, his confidence on the court is at peak levels. In none of his victories in the Chair was he seen with a more swollen chest. Not even a permanent stand against him will appease him.

He is willing to be a legend and only Matteo Berrettini separates him from Nadal and Federer.