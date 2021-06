SPORT.es 06/11/2021

Novak Djokovic slipped into the Roland Garros final after beating Rafa Nadal in a tough and interesting semifinal match that ended in four sets (3-6, 6-3, 7-5 and 6-2).

The Serbian will meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of Roland Garros 2021 on Sunday, after beating the ‘king’ of clay and the Parisian tournament. Rafa had never lost in a semi-final at Roland Garros but this time he could not win the ATP number 1.