Djokovic takes his family to the Bosnian pyramids to disconnect from tennis

Updated 05/03/2021 – 19:30

Novak Djokovic is taking advantage of his absence this week at the Mutua Madrid Open to disconnect from tennis as much as possible before his return to training to prepare for the 1,000 Masters in Rome that starts next Sunday, May 9.

It should be remembered that Djokovic is the current champion of the contest in the 2020 edition that was played in the middle of last September without the presence of the public in the stands.

The world number one, seen climbing Rtanj mountain last weekend, his entire family has been taken to the Bosnian pyramids. A group of natural hills in the town of Visoko in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

It will be the third time that the Djokovics come to the place, with the largest and oldest human pyramids known. Nole already took advantage of the suspension of the last Wimbledon due to the pandemic to go to the area with his parents Srdjan and Dijana.