Djokovic sweeps Tsitsipas in the final

The number one in the world, the Serbian Novak DjokovicGreek prevailed this Saturday Stefanos Tsitsipas, second favorite (6-3 and 6-4), and conquered the Dubai tournament, that I had already obtained in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013.

02/29/2020

Act. 03/01/2020 at 18:00

CET

EFE

Djokovic It took an hour and 19 minutes to unbalance the series of particular confrontations between both players who faced the Dubai final with two victories for each, in the four previous clashes that until now had been disputed.

The 18th victory followed by the Serb in 2020 was incontestable. It had nothing to do with the clash with those played in the Shanghai Masters 1000 last year or with Canada in 2018 that ended in victory for the Greek. As it happened on the occasions when Djokovic won, the score was indisputable. In two sets. So it was in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Paris and also in Madrid, both in 2019.

Dubai’s matchup kept his balance until the eighth gameOr, when the world number one made the first break that later consolidated to close the sleeve. TIt also went bankrupt soon in the second, but Tsitsipas ‘broke’ next and balanced the situation..

The Serbian, who was contesting his sixth final in this scenario (he lost the one in 2015 against Roger Federer), pressed the accelerator in the final stretch. He won the last two games in a row and closed the match.

Djokovic adds Dubai to success at the Australian Open and ATP Cup. Tsitsipas, a finalist in this tournament for the second time, goes through 2020 with the title won in Marseille.

.