Djokovic sweeps Berankis and is in the round of 16

06/05/2021 at 4:57 PM CEST

Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number 1, qualified for the fifteenth time for the round of 16 at Roland Garros, the twelfth in a row, after defeating Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis, 6-1, 6-4 and 6-1 in 1 hour and 32 minutes.

No other tennis player has ever managed to chain so many consecutive appearances in the second round of Paris. Nole, who is chasing his second title in Paris, will play the eighth of a Grand Slam for the 54th time Against Italian Lorenzo Musetti, 76 in the ranking, 19 years old, executioner of his compatriot Marco Cecchinato, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3.

“It will not be easy, he is a very talented tennis player who will take to the court with nothing to lose“, said the Serbian about his next rival.

Djokovic, finalist of the last edition and who this year arrives with the Belgrade title and the final in Rome, affirmed that the duel against Berankis was tougher than the score reflects.

“I have made many variations in my game, it may seem simple to the spectator, but it has not been. The conditions have changed compared to the last game, the temperature has dropped and the rebounds were lower, I have had to adapt to that, “he said.