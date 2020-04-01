The former strategic analyst of Novak DjokovicCraig O’Shannessy has shared in Tennis Head an analysis regarding the points earned in his matches in the last five years. Thus, Serbian appears first on the list with 54.95%, ranking Rafael Nadal not far from it, with 54.73%, and Roger Federer third with 54.54%. Andy Murray with 53.08% and Milos Raonic with 52.43% close the Top 5. A curious statistic that shows that even losing 46% of the points put into play, being a very high figure, you can win titles.
.