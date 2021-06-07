Djokovic suffered, but went to the Roland Garros quarterfinals with a record

Novak Djokovic managed the comeback against Italian Lorenzo Musetti and went to the Roland Garros quarterfinals. The Serbian lost the first two sets in the tie-break, but was able to settle into the match and win the next two. Everything was going to be defined in the fifth set, but the Italian had to leave with 4-0 against due to a discomfort.

With this victory 6-7 (7/9), 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0, the Serbian surpassed Roger Federer in triumphs by five sets and reached 31, one more than the Swiss. In this way, he became the tennis player with the most matches won in five sets on the men’s circuit.

In the next instance Nole will face Matteo Berrettini. The Italian arrives rested at the match against the world number one as he passed the round after Roger Federer left the tournament to focus on the grass season.

