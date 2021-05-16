Djokovic strikes race against Sonego and will play the final in Rome

Novak Djokovic in Rome 2021 / Getty Images

Novak Djokovic redoubled efforts to go back to Stefanos Tsitsipas in his quarterfinal match, postponed on Friday due to rain with 4-6 and 1-2 from the Greek, and solve his semifinal, on Saturday afternoon, against the Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

He suffered, he gave himself a good beat, almost five hours in competition to meet Rafa Nadal in the final of the ATP Masters 1000 in Rome, this Sunday at 5 in the afternoon.

GLADIATOR. Hours after beating Tsitsipas, @DjokerNole outlasts Sonego 6-3 6-7 (5) 6-2 in an amazing battle to reach his 11th Rome final 💪 # IBI21 pic.twitter.com/IBSxgC2AvU – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 15, 2021

Beat by 6-3, 6-7 (5) and 6-2 in 2h. 44 ‘. The Serbian saved two set balls at 4-5 after having wasted seven break balls during the set.

With 6-5 ‘Nole’ had two match points with serves and again lost his way to a Sonego supported by the fans, feeling like a hero. It was solved by # 1 in the third sleeve, about half past nine at night.

The most repeated classic in the history of professional men’s tennis returns. It will be his 57th chapter, with 29-27 for Djokovic, who also dominates the aggregate in finals (16-12).