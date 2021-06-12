Djokovic stops Nadal and goes for a new Roland Garros title

The intimate side of the legendary Novak Djokovic 3:44

(CNN) – Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the French Open. After losing the first set of the match, Djokovic rallied to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

The seeded Serbian is one step closer to his 19th Grand Slam title, putting him just one behind the record of 20 shared by Nadal and Roger Federer.

Djokovic will have a chance to win Roland Garros on Sunday against Greek challenger Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Nadal, a 13-time champion at Roland Garros, saw his staggering French Open career record drop to 105 wins and just three losses. Two of those three defeats have come at the hands of Djokovic, against whom Nadal still leads total matchups at the French Open seven games to two.

There was additional drama Friday night on the Philippe-Chatrier court, as attendees were allowed to stay after the 11:00 pm local curfew to watch the match conclude.

Fans who participated cheered wildly when a tournament official read the ad in French and remained in a thunderous frenzy to the full stop. Roland Garros then tweeted the announcement in French which, translated, read: “According to public authorities, the match may come to an end with the spectators, this tolerance granted given the very exceptional circumstances.”

