Novak Djokovic is focused on returning to competition with Roland Garros as a priority objective, after you’ve questioned his presence at the US Open. The Serbian debuts today on the Adria Tour, a charity tournament on land that he has organized and that will allow him to measure himself against leading tennis players such as Alexander Zverev or Dominic Thiem, both of whom appear on a list of participants in which Rafa Nadal was not invited.

The Adria Tour launches this Saturday in Belgrade, a charity tournament organized by Novak Djokovic and that will tread in several countries of the Balkan Peninsula during the next weekends. The best of three sets will be played in four games and even if it has an exhibition component will serve the Serbian to prove himself against world class tennis players like Dominic Thiem or Alexander Zverev.

Unlike others -such as Rafa Nadal, who were prohibited from training until May-, Djokovic has not released his racket in recent months, despite passing the confinement in Spain. He himself recognized it, that thanks to the private track that was in the house where he stayed he was able to continue training. And it was that lack of training from the Balearic Islands that led Novak not to invite Nadal to his Adria Tour. «I haven’t invited them to come and play because (Roger) Federer hasn’t even started training and Rafa (Nadal) just did. It could be an option to invite him but I don’t think he will come », counted the one from Belgrade at the end of May.

Djokovic has questioned his presence at the US Open if it takes place and it seems more focused on the European clay tour that could start with Madrid and Rome before the great appointment of Roland Garros. With this Balkan tour on land, the Serbian seems to be already preparing the assault on the Parisian Grand Slam, a tournament that he has only conquered once and in which Rafa Nadal has discharged him on six of the seven occasions they have met.