Djokovic slips at Wimbledon

London, United Kingdom.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, the Italian Matteo berrettini and the ukrainian Elina Svitolina they won in the tournament Wimbledon, third Grand Slam of the season, different luck than the Canadian Bianca Andreescu, fifth favorite, and the Spanish Pablo Carreño, eleventh.

The Serbian, world number 1 and double winner of the London event, qualified for the third round by calmly getting rid of the South African Kevin Anderson (102 of the ATP ranking) with a triple 6-3.

The duel between the two tennis players was the repetition of their final at Wimbledon-2018 in which the Serbian won by 6-2, 6-2 and 7-6 (7/3).

The one from Belgrade will face the winner of the match between the Italian in the next round. Andreas Seppi (N.90) or the American Denis kudla (N.114 and from the previous round).

Despite some falls due to slips from which he was completely unharmed, Djokovic controlled at all times this Wednesday’s game.

On his side, Berrettini needed four sets to surrender the Argentine Guido pella (N.59) for a result of 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Carreño, world number 13, did not imitate him. The Spaniard prolonged his poor results in the grass Grand Slam for another year, after falling 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 7-5 against a difficult opponent on this surface, the American Sam Querrey (N. 54).

Who did win this Wednesday was the Chilean Cristian Garín, favorite number 17 in the London appointment, although he needed to rush the five sets to overcome the Spanish Bernabé Zapata (N.125) by 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Garín will face off in the second round with Australian Marc Polmans (N.154), another classified from the previous round, as Zapata.

In the women’s draw, Svitolina, number 5 in the WTA ranking, used three sets (6-3, 2-6, 6-3) to defeat the Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck (N.57) and in the second round she will face the Polish Magda Linette (N.44).

Canadian Andreescu could not fulfill her role of fifth seed and was crushed 6-2, 6-1 by France’s Alizé Cornet (N.58) on Wednesday.

Although Andreescu far exceeds Cornet in the ranking, paid for his inexperience on Wimbledon grass. Before 2021 his only appearance at the All England Club dated back to 2017, where he also bowed in the first round.

She was not imitated by the Spanish Paula Badosa (No. 33), who defeated her compatriot Aliona Bolsava in a hard-working three-set match (6-2, 5-7, 6-2). Badosa, a recent Roland Garros quarter-finalist, is the 30th favorite at Wimbledon and will clash in the second round against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva (N.43).

ald

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.