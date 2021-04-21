Djokovic slams Soonwoo and is already in the quarterfinals in Belgrade

Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, will play the quarterfinals of Belgrade ATP, his hometown, after defeating this Wednesday in the second round South Korean Soonwoo Kwon 6-1 and 6-3 in a duel that was delayed by the rain.

Djokovic, champion of the tournament in 2009 and 2011, left no room for surprise on his return to the Serbian Open and resolved the match in one hour and 10 minutes of play.

The Serbian once again exhibited his best level. Accurate and powerful in reverse, forceful on the drive and lethal on serve. Soonwoo, the executioner of Spanish Roberto Carballés in the first round, managed to break a serve from his rival in the second round, with no effect on the host’s authoritarian victory.

Nole won easy, in little more than an hour of the game

The world number one is enjoying a more placid week in this ATP 250 than last, when at the 1,000 Masters in Monte Carlo he only won one game and lost in the round of 16 to Britain’s Daniel Evans.

His rival in the quarterfinals will be his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic, 21 years old and number 47 in the ranking, eighth seed of the tournament, who beat Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the round of 16 by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3.

The main danger for Djokovic in the draw is the Italian Mateo Berrettini, the tenth player in the world, who will face his compatriot Marco Cecchinato in search of his ticket for the next round.