Live tennis matches are just a reminder during isolation due to the coronavirus, but 20,000 fans were able to follow rivals Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in an Instagram conversation on Friday.

Sitting on their home sofas, the two spent a fun time recalling some of the classics in 36 clashes between them, painful defeats and even the perfect tennis player.

The joke yielded some frank reflections on their brilliant careers. Asked about the worst defeats, both selected matches against each other.

“For me, it was the French Open final against you in 2016,” said Murray, who also finished second at the Australian Open five times.

“Obviously, I would love to win the Australian Open or the French Open, but I think that is a challenge for me, because clay was such a difficult surface over my career that it would have been my biggest achievement.”

Djokovic, world number 1, never won the Olympic gold medal, a feat that Murray won in 2012 and 2016.

Djokovic said his semi-final losses against Murray and Rafael Nadal at the 2012 and 2008 Olympics were two of his toughest losses – along with the loss to Juan Martin del Potro in the first round of the Rio 2016 Games.

“Maybe that match against you in London or the semifinal against Rafa in Beijing (in 2008),” said Djokovic, who won the bronze medal in Beijing.

“In Rio, I felt very good, but two days before the match I felt a pain in my wrist. It is no excuse, I received injections, but I was sad because I was not at my best and could work my way in the tournament.”

“If I could change any outcome, it would be Rio and London,” added the Serbian.

