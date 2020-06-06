Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic He considered it “impossible” to comply with the “extreme” protocol with which the US Open is working so that the Grand Slam can be held in New York, a still uncertain future for which there is still nothing official.

06/06/2020 at 22:22

CEST

Dpa

“I spoke to tennis officials just yesterday, we discussed the resumption of the season, but especially about the US Open. It is still in the air, but the rules that have been transmitted if you get to play are extremes, “he said this Saturday on Prva TV.

The world number one and president of the Tennis Council gave some details of those measures of the “great” American, who plans to continue with his program and start on August 31. On June 15 a decision from the organization is expected.

“I can’t say much, but for example we won’t have access to Manhattan, we will have to sleep in an airport hotel, take tests two and three times a week and only enter with one person on the premises, which is simply impossible, “he said.

The tennis circuit has been stopped since early March in Indian Wells by the coronavirus pandemic, and plans its return for August, pending an official announcement and to know if there will be a schedule prior to the US Open.