Djokovic: Schedule and where to watch the final of the Masters 1000 tennis in Rome today on TV

Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic star in the Grand Final of the Masters 1000 in Rome, in an outcome of the tournament that has already taken place in editions in past editions, the most recent in 2019, where Nadal beat the Serbian 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.

The Spanish left-hander, who reaches the final after going from less to more throughout the tournament, comes from comfortably defeating the American Reilly opelka by 6-4, 6-4. Nadal seeks his tenth title in the Italic Forum and for this he must overcome his great rival, the ATP number 1 Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian, for his part, arrives with a lot of wear after having to turn yesterday due to the rain. Went back to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the morning, in a quarter-final match where he started with a set and a break down. The Greek came to serve, but “Nole” He showed his escapism again to win 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

After what Nadal take out his semifinal match, Djokovic had to face the transalpine Lorenzo Sonego. The Italian, great revelation of the tournament, came from defeating Dominic Thiem and Andrey Rublev, two top ten and consolidated on clay. Like the Serbian, Sonego he came from playing in the morning and it was his turn to turn, due to the rain.

In a competitive match, the ATP number 1 he won 6-3, 6-7, 6-2. Now, you will face Nadal in a final that returns to a Masters 1000 final, something he could not achieve last season. Nadal has already won a clay court title, the ATP 500 of the Count of Godó, while Djokovic looking for his first title of the season in brick dust.

“Nole” already conquered the Australian Open, the first Grand slam of the season, but on clay he had not had good results to date. Nadal it has defeated in the last four finals on clay, including that of Roland Garros 2020, by a resounding 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.

Djokovic is the current champion of the Rome Masters 1000, when he defeated in the final of last season Diego schwartzman, whom he defeated 7-5, 6-3; the Argentine had defeated Nadal in the quarterfinals.

The head-to-head between the two players is legendary. Djokovic, winner of 18 Grand Slam, slightly dominates Nadal, champion of 20 “majors”, for 29-27. Now, on clay the favorite is the Spanish, 13-time Roland Garros champion. There will be a new episode of this great rivalry in the Italic Forum.

When is Nadal – Djokovic played?

The game is played today, Sunday, May 16, not before 17.00 hours

Where to see the Nadal – Djokovic?

The encounter can be seen by GO (8), platform dial Movistar Plus. You can follow all the information about the match live on the Sports World website.