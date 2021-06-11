Djokovic: schedule and TV of the semifinal of Roland Garros

06/11/2021

Rafael Nadal faces the Serbian today, Friday, June 11 Novak Djokovic in the second semifinal of Roland Garros 2021. The Spanish wants to maintain his unbeaten record in the penultimate round of the Parisian Grand Slam, while the Serbian, current leader of the ATP ranking, will try to end that stratospheric streak. In Paris, they have met eight times and seven of them won Nadal.

SCHEDULE: WHAT TIME DOES THE MATCH START?

The match between Nadal Y Djokovic at Roland Garros 2021 will be played after the first semifinal that faces Stefanos Tsitsipas Y Alexander Zverev. Therefore, It will not start before 5:30 p.m. (CET).

TELEVISION WHERE TO SEE EL NADAL – DJOKOVIC?

Eurosport It will broadcast live the Roland Garros quarter-final match. In addition, you can also see that channel through the platform DAZN.

NADAL – DJOKOVIC LIVE ON SPORT.ES

SPORT also offers you online coverage of the match between Rafael Nadal Y Novak Djokovic of Roland Garros 2021. You can follow the duel with our live and up-to-the-minute narration. After concluding the game, you will be able to find the chronicle and also the statements of the protagonists.