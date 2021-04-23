Djokovic says he will not reveal whether or not he will be vaccinated against covid

04/23/2021 at 7:53 PM CEST

EFE

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, world number one, made it clear this Friday in Belgrade that your intention is not to disclose whether or not you will be vaccinated against covid, to avoid being part of a supposed media “game”. “I will keep to myself the decision on whether to get vaccinated. I think it is a private and intimate decision and I do not want to get into the game of pro or against vaccines that the media is creating now,” said Djokovic.

“I have the full right to do so”, underlined the world’s first racket at a telematic press conference in the Serbian capital, where it participates in an ATP 250 tournament, in response to a question about vaccination. “It is something in which I do not want to be involved (…) I do not want to answer that question and I hope that everyone will understand it,” he insisted.

He considered that it is “a very sensitive matter”, in which “people become very emotional”, and advocated “freedom of choice” and “respect for the decision of each one”. Djokovic He recalled that it is not clear whether vaccination will be mandatory for participation in ATP tournaments.

On the other hand, he indicated that he has information from the organization of the tournament in Belgrade that there are many players who will be vaccinated and said that he was glad that precisely in Serbia they had the possibility to choose between different vaccines.

Djokovic, creator of the competition in Belgrade, his hometown, stated that the long-term goal of the tournament is “to give local tennis players, those established at the world’s top and above all young, the opportunity to compete with the best in the world“So they will have the experience that means a lot to them, for their development, but also the opportunity to win such important points,” he said.

Djokovic he is the semi-finalist in the Belgrade tournament after beating the Serbian today Miomir kecmanovic (47) by 6: 1, 6: 3. His rival in the semifinal will be the winner of the match between the Russian Aslan Karatsev and italian Gianluca Mager.

Another semi-finalist is the Italian Matteo berrettini (10), who beat the Serbian today Filip Krajinovic, and that he will face in the semifinal with the winner of the match between the Japanese Taro daniel and the Argentine Federico Delbonis.