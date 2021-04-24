Djokovic runs out of end in Belgrade

04/24/2021 at 9:22 PM CEST

Sport.es

The number one in the world, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, fit this Saturday against the Russian Aslan karatsev his second loss of the season7-5, 4-6 and 6-4), which separated him from the final of the Belgrade clay court tournament.

Djokovic, which was already beaten in the 1,000 Monte Carlo Masters by the British Daniel evans, also on clay, ran out of options for his second title of the year after the Australian Open. He did not survive a three and a half hour fight.

In Belgrade, his third event on the circuit outside the ATP Cup, he was beaten in the semifinals by the Russian Aslan karatsev, 28th in the ranking and who managed to reach the second final of his career after that of Dubai this year, which he won. It is the only trophy so far in his record.

The world’s number one, who he had beaten the Russian without complications months ago, at the Australian Open, offered a gray and unstable version. Was erratic Djokovic who sought the reaction after losing the first set, tried to redirect the match but found no solutions against an opponent who did not decline despite wasting a match point at 5-3.

Karatsev he waited for a new opportunity and closed the victory after three and a half hours of play. Djokovic, champion in Belgrade in 2009 and 2011, was left without end. The Russian will seek the title against the winner of the duel between the Japanese Taro daniel and italian Matteo berrettini.