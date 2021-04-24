Djokovic runs out of end in Belgrade after losing to Russian Karatsev

The number one in the world, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, fit this Saturday against the Russian Aslan karatsev his second defeat of the season (7-5, 4-6 and 6-4), which separated him from the final of the tournament on clay in Belgrade.

Djokovic, who was already beaten in the Monte Carlo Masters 1.000 por the british Daniel evans, also on clay, ran out of options for his second title of the year after the Australian Open. He did not survive a three and a half hour fight.

In Belgrade, his third circuit event outside the ATP Cup, was beaten in the semifinals by the Russian Aslan karatsev, 28th in the ranking and who managed to reach the second final of his career after that of Dubai this year, you won. It is the only trophy so far in his record.

The world number one, who had beaten the Russian without complications months before, in the Australian Open, offered a gray and unstable version. Djokovic was erratic, looking for a reaction after losing the first set, tried to redirect the game but found no solutions against an opponent who did not decline despite wasting a match point at 5-3.

Karatsev he waited for a new opportunity and closed the victory after three and a half hours of play.

Djokovic, champion in Belgrade in 2009 and 2011, was left without end. The Russian will seek the title against the winner of the duel between the Japanese Taro daniel and the Italian Matteo Berrettini.