Djokovic returns giving a lesson to a good Sinner

Novak Djokovic He is like a month and a half ago, with a lot of tennis and eager to develop it and gain his excellent record. Even the perspective is better because he left the Australian Open with the trophy but with an abdominal injury, of which there has been no trace according to the level shown by the Serbian, 33 years old and world No. 1, in his debut at the Monte Carlo ATP Masters 1000.

Without stepping on the clay since the corrective received at the hands of Rafael Nadal In the final of Roland Garros in October 2020, making the jump from Australia to Monaco, his official place of residence, without transition, ‘Nole’ faced the challenge of stopping a young man with great potential, the Italian Jannik Sinner, 19 years and 22º ATP.

Djokovic, Monte Carlo champion in 2013 and 2015, gave a good lesson to the transalpine, winner this season of the Melbourne-1 tournament and finalist of the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami.

Serbian victory for 6-4 and 6-2 in 1h.34 ‘, already round of 16 against the English Dan evans or the Miami champion, the Polish Hubert hurkacz. Both are more fierce on a fast surface than on clay, more if the adverse weather continues, with a leaden sky and more or less frequent rain.

The Serbian clung to the clay as if his life depended on Sinner’s most inspirational moments, of very direct and overwhelming tennis, and deployed his arsenal of intimidating slops, balloons and scraps. He exhibited the variety of a No. 1 and that mixture of humility and authority that characterizes the greats. Without the outbursts of anger that sometimes penalize him, Djokovic faced the shock with the significance requested by the mighty Italian and handled it wisely.

After suffering the ‘break’, 1-2, Djokovic stopped failing and chained four games in a row, for 5-2. He did not finish in the first set ball for 6-2 or with his serve, a blow that was not seen, by both, in an initial set with five ‘breaks’. The last, definitive for Novak to prevail 6-4.

With a score in favor and the intense shooting of a good 55 minutes of total tennis, gradually Djokovic was building a wall against which his rival crashed accumulating errors. The Balkan returned a lot of ball, he did not deliver a single ball.

Sinner, quarterfinalist in Roland Garros 2020, already instills respect, a lot. Djokovic remains at a top level, not accusing inactivity on the ATP Tour.