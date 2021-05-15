Djokovic resurfaces against Tsitsipas and flies to the semifinals against Sonego

05/15/2021 at 1:57 PM CEST

Serbian Novak Djokovic, world tennis number 1, came back from a break with 4-5 in the deciding set and beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, number 5, 4-6, 7-5 and 7-5 and qualified for the semifinals of the 1000 Masters in Rome.

Djokovic sealed his 70th semi-final at the Masters 1,000 tournaments after a game of enormous intensity, lasting three hours and 16 minutes, started on Friday and ended this Saturday when it was interrupted by the rain.

The Serbian, five times champion in Rome in ten finals, achieved his fifth victory in seven precedents with Tsitsipas, against whom he never lost on clay.

It took a tremendous drain on energy to defeat the Greek, who was ahead of a set (6-4) and a break in the second set (2-1 and serve in favor).

Thus the game was interrupted this Friday because of the rain and on the Italian morning of this Saturday the two tennis players resumed a spectacular battle, marked by long points, drops, winning shots and a long series of breaks.

Tsitsipas was ahead 4-2 in the second set, but Djokovic managed to regain the break and force the third set, in which he was back on the ropes.

He lost the serve at 1-1 on the scoreboard and threw his racket to the ground in frustration. Despite recovering that bankruptcy, he returned to deliver the serve with the 4-4, which allowed Tsitsipas to serve for the game.

But Djokovic did not stop fighting and returned the break until he took the lead 6-5. It was a psychological blow for the Greek, who failed to retain his service and turned it over to fifteen.

Djokovic signed an epic victory and will meet in the semifinals, scheduled for the afternoon of this Saturday, with the Italian Lorenzo Sonego (n.31), who beat the Russian Andrey Rublev (n.7).