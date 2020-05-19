Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic he resumed his training at the Puente Romano tennis club in Marbella (Malaga), facilities used exclusively and complying with all security measures for the coronavirus pandemic.

05/19/2020 at 20:03

CEST

EFE

The world number one has already held two sessions on the central court Manolo Santana accompanied only by his brother Mirko and the Malaga tennis player Carlos Gómez-Herrera.

Djokovic has the whole club for him right now, although cannot use the changing rooms, as established by the regulations, and simply just step on the clay to rally.

It is about facilities nestled in a five star luxury hotel and that they hosted in February 2018 the Davis Cup tie between Spain and the United Kingdom, among other competitions.

The director of the establishment, Alberto Muñoz, has indicated this Tuesday to Efe that Djokovic is a “very close and simple” person and that you can see him train from the outside, since the track is open.

He has also highlighted that Serbian is “a model of compliance with sanitary measures”, as always “maintains the safety distance” with the few collaborators who accompany him.

Muñoz explained that during the pandemic they have been carrying out exhaustive maintenance of the tennis court, which has allowed Djokovic “to be able to train quickly”.

The club, with more than twenty-five years of history, hopes to open its facilities to the public “in a couple of weeks” and, meanwhile, enjoy the presence of the world number one, who is passing the confinement in Marbella.

