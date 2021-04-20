Djokovic responds to Nadal: “I am not obsessed with anything in life”

Updated 04/20/2021 – 09:18

Rafael Nadal gave an interview to Metro in which he made reference to Novak Djokovic’s greatest obsession with respect to the record, especially that of ‘Grand Slam’ titles.

Djokovic, who had his first appearance yesterday afternoon at the Belgrade tournament held at the Novak Tennis Center, did not take long to answer the Balearic: “I am not obsessed with anything in life. More than obsession what I have is passion and desire to achieve the highest records. I have always spoken openly about what my goals are and I don’t think it is a bad thing to speak openly about everything. And I also mean the political issues of tennis. Maybe others have a harder time“, said in statements collected by Tennis Majors

The world number one, exempt from the first round of the Belgrade Open, remembers that since he was little he was never afraid to make his thoughts public: “I was never afraid to always speak my mind. When I get a challenge, I look for another, and I think Rafa is the same in this sense“.

Regarding the healthy ambition to which Nadal referred, ‘Nole’ comments that “I am ambitious and my ambition may be different from his. I respect Rafa, perhaps more than any other player on the circuit. He is the greatest rival. I’ve had in my sports career. The dedication he professes to our sport is admirable. I can’t speak about what kind of motivation he has, I don’t know. “