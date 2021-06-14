Djokovic reaches 60 “Great Titles” and opens gap compared to Nadal and Federer

As if there were few arguments by which one can already consider Novak Djokovic as the best in history, it is necessary to review one that has a special impact, such as the number of “Great Titles” won, understanding this name as the sum of Grand Slams, Masters 1000, ATP Finals and Olympic golds. The Serbian has been the first in history to reach 60, which allows him to put land in the middle with respect to Rafael Nadal (57) and Roger Federer (54). The distance between the Big 3 and the next classified is enormous, with Pete Sampras (30), André Agassi (27) and Andy Murray (20) being the closest.