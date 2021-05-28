Djokovic reaches 119 finals after defeating Martin in Belgrade

Updated 05/28/2021 – 16:10

It was not easy for Novak Djokovic to qualify today for the 119th final of his career. The world number one was imposed on Andrej Martin in the semifinals of the Open 250 in Belgrade with a score of 6-1, 4-6 and 6-0. It’s your victory 953 as a professional.

Djokovic was looking for filming and the confidence that victories give before landing in Paris to play Roland Garros. At the moment, he is fulfilling his objective, although his tennis level is far from what he can stand up to Rafael Nadal in his Parisian lair.

Unlike last April, where he lost in the semi-finals in Belgrade with Russian Aslan Karatsev, this time ‘Nole’ has not failed against a lesser rival who is ranked 119th in the ATP ranking.

The Slovakian Martin, however, has sold his defeat dearly by forcing the tiebreaker. He led 2-0 in the second set and Djokovic had to step on the gas to come back. The 18 grand champion lost his serve again and paid for it by splitting the racket in half and lengthening the outcome. He retaliated with a final donut.

Thus, The local idol will seek tomorrow the title number 83 of his career and the second of this season after the Australian Open. On the other side of the net will be the winner of the second semifinal who will face Alex Molcan and Federico Delbonis. The Argentine benefited yesterday from the withdrawal due to injury to Roberto Carballs.