Djokovic raised his racket and left Rafa Nadal unable to aspire to his Roland Garros 14

Confront Rafael Nadal on clay it is one of the most difficult tasks for any athlete in the world and to beat it his rivals must play perfectly. That was the tennis that the Serbian showed Novak Djokovic this Friday in the semifinals of Roland Garros.

‘Nole’ played perfect, perhaps the best match of his career on clay, against the king of clay. They weighed the eight break points and the percentage of points won in the first service that was 64%. Djokovic won 3-6, 6-3, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-2 to write his name in the 2021 final of the French Open.

He will seek his second trophy in the aforementioned French Grand Slam this Sunday against Stéfanos Tsitsipás (GRE), who beat Alexander Zverev three sets by two. In another fast-paced match.

This match is epic 🎥 @DjokerNole | #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/TOaQBbTyCw – ATP Tour in Spanish (@ATPTour_ES) June 11, 2021

It will be the sixth time that Djokovic has played a Roland Garros final and everything was on track in the third set he won in a tiebreaker. He endorsed Nadal with the 30th victory in his personal record and was to blame for seeing Rafa fall for the first time in a French Open semi-final.

