Djokovic questioned his participation in the Olympics

Shortly after becoming champion at Wimbledon for the sixth time and thus achieving the 20th Grand Slam title of his career, Novak Djokovic questioned his participation in the next Olympic Games. Even before the opportunity to complete a Golden Slam (NdeR: it implies winning the four Grand Slam and the gold medal of the discipline in the Olympic Games), the world’s number one said he was “ambivalent” regarding the decision to compete or not in Tokyo.

The Serb was crowned for the sixth time at Wimbledon.

“I have to weigh it,” Nole replied to the question they made in the press conference after the victory over Matteo Berrettini (8th). “My plan was always to go to the Olympics. But right now I am somewhat ambivalent. Something like 50-50, from what I found out these last days.”

The ban on the public in the stands and the strict restrictions that have been implemented in Tokyo due to the increase in infections registered in recent weeks are some of the issues that make Djokovic doubt. “That disappointed me quite a bit,” said the Serb, who If you go to Japan, you will not be able to have more companions than those strictly related to the discipline.

Rafael Nadal (3rd) said beforehand that he will not compete in Tokyo, while Roger Federer (9th), who congratulated him for having reached the historical record of 20 Grand Slam titles that until now the Swiss only shared with the Mallorcan, has not made a decision yet.

Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I’m proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done! – Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 11, 2021

Winning in Tokyo and then the US Open, Djokovic would be the first male to complete the ‘Golden Slam’. Steffi Graf is the only woman to do so, in 1988.

