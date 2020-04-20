Novak Djokovic He was against vaccination to have to travel. The world number one and president of the ATP Players Council, organized a video conference with several Serbian athletes on the occasion of Orthodox Easter on his Facebook page on Sunday. Nole recognized that travel will be the main challenge for the players: “We will have to travel and I think this will be the number one challenge. Travel will be the main obstacle ».

The Serb, who is confined in Spain with his family, expressed his uncertainty about this situation and was against vaccination. «I am the first with this uncertainty. How to do with the trips? I personally, I am not in favor of vaccines. I would not like anyone to force me to get vaccinated to travel“Novak said during the chat with his compatriots.

«If that will be the rule, the law, what will happen? I should then decide whether or not I will undergo that.. At the moment, I have this opinion. I don’t know if it is going to change, ”said an angry Djokovic, later adding: “But what vaccine, if it doesn’t exist yet?”. No one has yet released a vaccine that makes people immune to COVID-19, hence the world’s number one complaint.

Regarding the return to competitions, mentioned that will not resume “before September, October”. It should be remembered that tennis is stopped until at least mid-July and that tournaments like Wimbledon will not be played, since they have been suspended. Roland Garros did set new dates when he announced his cancellation and it will be in late September, early October.

Of course, he made it clear that the season will not return until everyone is safe “one hundred percent”. «The season will officially resume when everyone is 100% sure that people can come, that there is no risk, that people are resistant to the virus, and that will take time ».