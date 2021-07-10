Djokovic played Shapovalov with stomach problems

With Novak Djokovic already in the end of Wimbledon 2021, few could imagine the intestinal problems the Serbian had to deal with during his match against Denis Shapovalov. The No. 1 in the world said so in the subsequent press conference, confirming that he has been suffering from stomach problems for a day and a half, something that negatively affected him when subtracting. The Balkan confessed that he already feels a little better, although he hopes to reach 100% by the final on Sunday.

To be more precise Djokovic said the stomach problems and mild dizziness he had at some points didn’t allow him to have the reactions he normally has when returning. He felt his return was probably his “worst shot” today, but acknowledged that Shapovalov served very well. – Oliver | Tennis (@ insidetennis99) July 9, 2021