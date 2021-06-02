Djokovic overwhelms Sandgren

06/01/2021

Novak Djokovic, Serbian, number 1 of the ATP and seed number 1, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-2, 6-4 and 6-2 in two hours to the American Tennys Sandgren, number 66 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The match data show that Djokovic managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, had a 67% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 75% of the service points. As for Sandgren, he was never able to break his opponent’s serve, achieved a 60% success rate, double-faulted and won 53% of his service points.

In the 30th final, the Serbian will play against the Uruguayan tennis player Pablo Cuevas, number 92, next Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time.

This championship takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay. During the competition, a total of 238 players face off. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win the preliminary qualification phase and those who are invited.