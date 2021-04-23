Djokovic overwhelms Kecmanovic and Karatsev awaits him in the semifinal

04/23/2021 at 10:14 PM CEST

Sport.es

Serbian Novak Djokovic, who will seek a place in the final against the Russian Aslan karatsev, clearly won by 6-1 Y 6-3 to his compatriot Miomir kecmanovic , eighth seed for ATP 250 Belgrade, in a previously unprecedented duel where the world number 1 was consistent on the baseline and very successful with his backhand.

“Personally I think I’m feeling very good on the court, moving well, hitting the ball well, and of course, taking advantage of the advantage of playing at home,” he said. Djokovic after reaching the semifinal. In addition, the Serbian had words to Kecmanovic, his quarterfinal opponent, of whom he said that “has the potential to go far“and that” knows that his ambitions and goals are high.

DjokovicAfter a disappointing participation in Monte Carlo, he will seek to conquer his first clay court tournament of the season in his native Belgrade, where he has already won this title twice: in 2009 and 2011. The Serbian to win his championship, of which he is also the creator and organizer of the same, will have to beat the Russian in the semifinal Aslan karatsev, third top seed, who surpassed the Italian Gianluca Mager by 6-3 and 6-4.

For its part, the Japanese Taro daniel starred in the comeback of the day by defeating the Argentine Federico Delbonis (6-4, 1-6 and 5-7) in a match that had to overcome a 4-2 against during the third set and will face the Italian in the semifinals Matteo berrettini, second top seed, who got rid of the Serbian Filip Krajinovic, fifth seeded, with the help of nine direct aces by 6-4 and 6-4.