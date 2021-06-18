Djokovic opens in Mallorca with an exhibition match

06/18/2021 at 1:21 PM CEST

Novak Djokovic will be the main attraction at the inauguration of the new center court of the Mallorca Championships, which will take place today in Palma. The Mallorca Country Club will open its doors from 6:30 p.m., with the arrival of different personalities, while the great social event will start from 8:00 p.m. and will be attended by professional tennis players and recognized international personalities and from Mallorcan society.

The Serbian tennis player, world number 1, will be part of the exhibition match that will take place after the previous acts of baptism of the new stadium built especially for the first edition of the tournament.

Djokovic will share the court with one of the main Spanish tennis players such as Feliciano López and with two tennis legends such as Croatian Goran Ivanisevic, 2000 Wimbledon champion, as well as German and former world No. 2 Tommy Haas.

The director of the Mallorca Championships, Toni Nadal, will also attend the event, who will attend the press together with Feliciano López at the end of the event.